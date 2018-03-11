Robert H. Yanker Sells 40,195 Shares of Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) Stock

Aaron's, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Director Robert H. Yanker sold 40,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total value of $1,916,899.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,332.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aaron's, Inc. (AAN) opened at $47.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,360.89, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.07. Aaron's, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.44 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

Aaron's (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.07 million. Aaron's had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Aaron's, Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Aaron's’s payout ratio is presently 2.96%.

Aaron's declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Aaron's in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aaron's from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Northcoast Research set a $53.00 target price on Aaron's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Aaron's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aaron's in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aaron's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Aaron's in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Shelton Capital Management purchased a new stake in Aaron's during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in Aaron's during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000.

Aaron's Company Profile

Aaron’s, Inc (Aaron’s) is an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. The Company engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, home appliances and accessories through its Company-operated and franchised stores in Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

