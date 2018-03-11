RigNet (RNET) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of RigNet in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Get RigNet alerts:

Shares of RigNet (RNET) opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $264.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. RigNet has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $22.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the third quarter worth $174,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of RigNet by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RigNet (RNET) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/rignet-rnet-rating-increased-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

About RigNet

RigNet, Inc (RigNet) provides customized systems and solutions serving customers with data networking and operational requirements. The Company provides voice and data network, video conferencing and monitoring, crew welfare, asset and weather monitoring, and real-time data services. It operates through two segments: Managed Services, and Systems Integration and Automation (SI&A).

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.