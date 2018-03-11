Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) PT Set at $7.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price target on Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RIGL. BidaskClub raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Rigel Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an overweight rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.71.

Shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals (RIGL) opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. Rigel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.14 and a twelve month high of $4.71.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Rigel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIGL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 191,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79,114 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the second quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 473,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 22,606 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,467,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 106,148 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,039,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 348,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rigel Pharmaceuticals by 30.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 53,661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in the discovering, developing and providing novel small molecule drugs that improve the lives of patients with immune and hematological disorders, cancer and rare diseases. The Company’s pioneering research focuses on signaling pathways that are critical to disease mechanisms.

