Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Grows Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for approximately 2.4% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $12,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 86,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $734,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 19,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. 53.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Knight Equity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Edward Jones raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.61 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.68.

United Parcel Service, Inc. ( UPS ) opened at $110.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95,104.84, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.12 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.77%.

In other news, SVP Teri P. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total transaction of $480,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc (UPS) is a package delivery company. The Company is a provider of global supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package operations, International Package operations, and Supply Chain & Freight operations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company delivered packages in over 220 countries and territories.

