Rhumbline Advisers Sells 20,255 Shares of Commercial Metals (CMC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 222,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,255 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $4,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 58.8% in the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,018,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after buying an additional 1,117,876 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 4,203.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 589,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,218,000 after buying an additional 575,835 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 36.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,035,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,732,000 after buying an additional 541,829 shares in the last quarter. 3G Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals in the third quarter valued at about $9,515,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 375.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 460,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after buying an additional 363,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals (NYSE CMC) opened at $25.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2,956.62, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 1.21. Commercial Metals has a 1-year low of $17.05 and a 1-year high of $26.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.53%. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Adam R. Hickey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $404,087.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy L. Porter sold 6,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $174,345.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,915 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network. The Company’s Americas Recycling segment processes scrap metals for use as a raw material by manufacturers of new metal products. The Americas Mills segment consists of steel mills, commonly referred to as minimills that produce reinforcing bar (rebar), angles, flats and rounds.

