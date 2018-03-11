Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (MMSI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,823 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 224.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 84,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 209.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,874,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $81,018,000 after buying an additional 1,268,635 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 210.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 19,298 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 13,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 114,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,122 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMSI. BidaskClub raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barrington Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $1.64 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.42.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ MMSI ) opened at $45.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.65 and a 1-year high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $2,310.00, a P/E ratio of 75.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.62 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Franklin J. Miller sold 10,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $439,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent W. Stanger sold 9,082 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $407,781.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $1,286,382. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of disposable medical devices used in a range of interventional, diagnostic and therapeutic medical procedures. The Company operates in two segments: cardiovascular and endoscopy. The cardiovascular segment consists of cardiology and radiology devices, which assist in diagnosing and treating coronary arterial disease, peripheral vascular disease and other non-vascular diseases, and includes embolotherapeutic, cardiac rhythm management (CRM), electrophysiology (EP), and interventional oncology and spine devices.

