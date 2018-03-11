Reviewing Ranger Energy Services (RNGR) and McDermott International (MDR)

Ranger Energy Services (NYSE: RNGR) and McDermott International (NYSE:MDR) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Ranger Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of McDermott International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of McDermott International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Ranger Energy Services and McDermott International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ranger Energy Services 0 3 5 0 2.63 McDermott International 1 3 5 0 2.44

Ranger Energy Services presently has a consensus target price of $17.25, indicating a potential upside of 104.38%. McDermott International has a consensus target price of $9.42, indicating a potential upside of 21.71%. Given Ranger Energy Services’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ranger Energy Services is more favorable than McDermott International.

Profitability

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and McDermott International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ranger Energy Services -12.20% -13.41% -9.69% McDermott International 5.98% 10.68% 5.51%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ranger Energy Services and McDermott International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ranger Energy Services $52.80 million 2.44 -$5.00 million ($0.77) -10.96 McDermott International $2.98 billion 0.74 $178.54 million $0.92 8.41

McDermott International has higher revenue and earnings than Ranger Energy Services. Ranger Energy Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than McDermott International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

McDermott International beats Ranger Energy Services on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ranger Energy Services Company Profile

Ranger Energy Services, Inc. is an independent provider of high-specification (high-spec) well service rigs and associated services in the United States. The Company focuses on unconventional horizontal well completion and production operations. The Company operates through Well Services and Processing Solutions segment. Well Services segment provides high-spec well service rigs and complementary equipment and services in the United States, with a focus on unconventional horizontal well completion, workover and maintenance operations. Processing Solutions segment engages in the rental, installation, commissioning, start-up, operation and maintenance of MRUs, NGL stabilizer units, NGL storage units and related equipment. The Company also offers full transportation, turn-key mobilization services, installation and ongoing operation services in the field. The Company’s turn-key mobilization services include in-bound transportation and site offloading.

McDermott International Company Profile

McDermott International, Inc. is a provider of integrated engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI), front-end engineering and design (FEED) and module fabrication services for upstream field developments across the world. The Company delivers fixed and floating production facilities, pipeline installations and subsea systems from concept to commissioning for offshore and subsea oil and gas projects. It operates through three segments: the Americas, Europe and Africa (AEA), the Middle East (MEA) and Asia (ASA). As of December 31, 2016, operated in approximately 20 countries across the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia and Australia, its integrated resources include a diversified fleet of marine vessels, fabrication facilities and engineering offices. It support its activities with project management and procurement services, while utilizing its fully integrated capabilities in both shallow water and deepwater construction.

