Reviewing Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) and Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE: HE) and Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Public Service Enterprise Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian Electric Industries 6.54% 8.69% 1.42% Public Service Enterprise Group 17.33% 11.25% 3.63%

Hawaiian Electric Industries has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Service Enterprise Group has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hawaiian Electric Industries and Public Service Enterprise Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian Electric Industries 2 1 0 0 1.33 Public Service Enterprise Group 0 6 10 0 2.63

Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has a consensus target price of $31.67, indicating a potential downside of 4.90%. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus target price of $50.73, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Public Service Enterprise Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Public Service Enterprise Group is more favorable than Hawaiian Electric Industries.

Dividends

Hawaiian Electric Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Public Service Enterprise Group pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Hawaiian Electric Industries pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Service Enterprise Group pays out 110.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Hawaiian Electric Industries has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.7% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Hawaiian Electric Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Public Service Enterprise Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian Electric Industries and Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian Electric Industries $2.56 billion 1.42 $167.18 million $1.52 21.91 Public Service Enterprise Group $9.08 billion 2.61 $1.57 billion $1.63 28.87

Public Service Enterprise Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian Electric Industries. Hawaiian Electric Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Public Service Enterprise Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group beats Hawaiian Electric Industries on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. is a holding company with its principal subsidiaries engaged in electric utility and banking businesses operating primarily in the State of Hawaii. The Company’s subsidiaries include Hawaiian Electric Company, Inc. (Hawaiian Electric) and ASB Hawaii, Inc. (ASB Hawaii). Its segments include Electric utility, Bank and Other. It operates its electric utility business through Hawaiian Electric and its subsidiaries, Hawaii Electric Light Company, Inc. (Hawaii Electric Light) and Maui Electric Company, Limited (Maui Electric). It operates its Bank segment through ASB Hawaii’s subsidiary, American Savings Bank, F.S.B. (ASB). Its electric public utilities are in the business of generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing and selling electric energy. ASB is a federally chartered savings bank providing a range of banking services to individual and business customers.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other. PSEG is engaged in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas in certain areas of New Jersey. PSE&G is also the provider of last resort for gas and electric commodity service for end users in its service territory. Power is a multi-regional energy supply company that integrates the operations of its merchant nuclear and fossil generating assets with its power marketing businesses through energy sales in energy markets and fuel supply functions primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic United States through its principal subsidiaries. In addition, Power owns and operates solar generation in various states.

