Reviewing Mongodb (MDB) & GDS (GDS)

Mongodb (NASDAQ: MDB) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Mongodb and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mongodb 0 4 5 0 2.56 GDS 1 0 1 0 2.00

Mongodb currently has a consensus price target of $33.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. GDS has a consensus price target of $24.55, indicating a potential downside of 16.72%. Given Mongodb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Mongodb is more favorable than GDS.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mongodb and GDS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mongodb $101.35 million 18.86 -$86.68 million ($1.60) -23.62 GDS $152.09 million 18.88 -$41.60 million ($0.56) -52.64

GDS has higher revenue and earnings than Mongodb. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mongodb, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Mongodb and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mongodb N/A N/A N/A GDS -19.71% -9.54% -3.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of Mongodb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of GDS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mongodb beats GDS on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mongodb Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc. is a modern, general purpose database platform. Its platform is designed to run applications at scale across a broad range of use cases in the cloud, on-premise or in a hybrid environment. Its primary subscription package is MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, which includes its proprietary database server, security, enterprise management capabilities, its graphical user interface, analytics integrations and technical support. It also offers MongoDB Atlas, its cloud hosted database-as-a-service (DBaaS) offering that includes infrastructure and management of its community server offering. The Company’s The MongoDB enterprise database server, called Enterprise Server, is its proprietary database. The Company’s other products include Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database and MongoDB Stitch, a backend-as-a-service. The Company also provides professional services to its customers, including consulting and training.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd is a developer and operator of data centers in China. The Company is engaged in design, build-out and operation of data centers. It operates as a carrier and cloud neutral, which enables its customers to connect to all the People’s Republic of China telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of the People’s Republic of China cloud service providers, whom it hosts in its facilities. The Company’s base of approximately 370 customers consists of Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and information technology (IT) service providers, and domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It serves a community of approximately 160 People’s Republic of China and foreign financial institutions across the banking, insurance, asset management, brokerage, digital payment and financial information verticals. The Company operates its data centers in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou and Chengdu.

