Reviewing Merge Healthcare (MRGE) & EXA (EXA)

Merge Healthcare (NASDAQ: MRGE) and EXA (NASDAQ:EXA) are both technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

74.4% of EXA shares are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of EXA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Merge Healthcare and EXA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Merge Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A EXA 0 4 0 0 2.00

EXA has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.30%.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Merge Healthcare and EXA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merge Healthcare N/A N/A N/A $0.17 N/A EXA $72.58 million 5.04 -$1.13 million ($0.31) -78.19

Merge Healthcare has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EXA. EXA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Merge Healthcare, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Merge Healthcare and EXA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merge Healthcare 3.02% 5.19% 1.77% EXA -15.10% -62.82% -18.57%

Summary

Merge Healthcare beats EXA on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Merge Healthcare

Merge Healthcare Incorporated develops software solutions that facilitate the sharing of images. The Company operates through two segments: Merge Healthcare and Merge DNA. The Company’s Merge Healthcare segment markets, sells and implements interoperability, imaging and clinical solutions to healthcare providers. The Company’s Merge DNA (Data and Analytics) segment focuses on the marketing and sale of data capture software for clinical trials and related solutions. The Merge Healthcare segment offers licensing of software (including upgrades), the sale of hardware, professional services, maintenance and electronic data interchange (EDI) services. The Merge DNA segment offers on-premise licensing and hosting arrangements, and professional services.

About EXA

Exa Corporation develops, sells and supports simulation software and services that manufacturers use in design and engineering processes. The Company focuses primarily on the ground transportation market, including manufacturers in the passenger vehicle, highway truck, off-highway vehicle and train markets, as well as their suppliers. Its product, PowerFLOW, is a software solution for simulating fluid flow problems, including aerodynamics, thermal management and aeroacoustics, or wind noise. PowerFLOW uses its Digital Physics technology that enables it to predict fluid flows. PowerFLOW directly simulates unpredictable turbulent scales. The PowerFLOW software suite includes the simulation engine and grid generation engine, along with pre- and post-processing software products. The software is delivered in client/server architecture, or through its cloud-based offering, ExaCLOUD. With the ExaCLOUD solution, various client features and functions are accessed through a Web browser.

