Rev Group (REVG) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Co

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.78% from the stock’s previous close.

REVG has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rev Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rev Group in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rev Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Rev Group to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

Shares of Rev Group (NYSE REVG) opened at $23.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,460.00 and a PE ratio of 34.72. Rev Group has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Rev Group had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $514.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Rev Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Rev Group by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,585,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc is a designer, manufacturer and distributor of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. The Company operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial and Recreation. The Company provides customized vehicle solutions for applications, including essential needs (ambulances, fire apparatus, school buses, mobility vans and municipal transit buses), industrial and commercial (terminal trucks, cut-away buses and street sweepers) and consumer leisure (recreational vehicles (RVs) and luxury buses).

