Restoration Robotics (HAIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Restoration Robotics (NASDAQ:HAIR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Restoration Robotics Inc. is a medical device company. It engaged in developing and commercializing the ARTAS(R) Robotic Hair Restoration System. The company serves physicians and patients primarily in the United States. Restoration Robotics Inc. is based in San Jose, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Restoration Robotics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Restoration Robotics from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.50 price target on shares of Restoration Robotics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Shares of Restoration Robotics ( NASDAQ:HAIR ) opened at $5.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Restoration Robotics has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAIR. Clarus Ventures LLC bought a new stake in Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter valued at $16,422,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $575,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Restoration Robotics in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Restoration Robotics

Restoration Robotics, Inc is a medical device company. The Company designs and develops the ARTAS Robotic Hair Transplant System, a physician-assisted system to harvest follicular units directly from the scalp and create recipient implant sites using algorithms. It offers machine vision, image guidance, visual servoing and robotics, as well as develops interfaces to manage these technologies.

