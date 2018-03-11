Research Analysts Offer Predictions for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA’s FY2018 Earnings (HENKY)

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Group boosted their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $7.68 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.58. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA’s FY2019 earnings at $8.27 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $8.77 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th.

HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA ( OTCMKTS HENKY ) opened at $128.24 on Friday. HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA has a 1 year low of $108.03 and a 1 year high of $128.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $32,810.00, a PE ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00.

About HENKEL AG&CO. KGAA

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in laundry and home care, beauty care, and adhesive technology businesses worldwide. The companys Laundry and Home Care segment offers heavy-duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, laundry performance enhancers, and laundry care products; hand and automatic dishwashing products; cleaners for bathroom and WC applications; household, glass, and specialty cleaners; and air fresheners and insecticides for household applications.

