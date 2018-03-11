Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Position Lifted by BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd

BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 506.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,775 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 507.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1,070.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $305,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,315.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $135,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $454,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,128 shares of company stock worth $1,553,897 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) opened at $68.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.26 and a 52 week high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $23,050.00, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. Republic Services had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc is a provider of non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and energy services. The Company’s segments include Group 1, Group 2 and Corporate entities. Its Group 1 and Group 2 segments provide integrated waste management services. Group 1 consists of geographic areas located in the western and portions of the mid-western United States.

