Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 188,500 Shares of SYSCO Co. (SYY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,269,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $77,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in SYSCO by 28.1% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in SYSCO by 5.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 65,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SYSCO by 27.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in SYSCO by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 328,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in SYSCO by 17.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 40,736 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYSCO Co. (NYSE SYY) opened at $61.28 on Friday. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $48.85 and a 12-month high of $64.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31,983.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 61.02%. The business had revenue of $14.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYY shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of SYSCO from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets set a $66.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

In related news, SVP William W. Goetz sold 11,323 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $702,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 81,038 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.76, for a total transaction of $4,923,868.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,247.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,895 shares of company stock valued at $8,335,371. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation (Sysco) is a distributor of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. The Company’s segments include Broadline, SYGMA and Other. The Broadline segment includes its Broadline operations located in the Bahamas, Canada, Costa Rica, Ireland, Mexico and the United States.

