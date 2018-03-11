Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in CoreSite Realty Corp (COR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $84,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of COR. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $35,764,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,362,411 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,978,000 after buying an additional 196,323 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 3,343.6% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 134,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,028,000 after buying an additional 130,400 shares during the period. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $11,391,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in CoreSite Realty by 193.7% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 150,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 99,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $111.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

CoreSite Realty Corp ( NYSE:COR ) opened at $98.19 on Friday. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $86.36 and a fifty-two week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $4,720.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.48.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $125.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Steven James Smith sold 3,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.52, for a total transaction of $335,644.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,305.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 1,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.84, for a total transaction of $150,158.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,132,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 173,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,530 and sold 33,806 shares valued at $3,360,066. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (CoreSite) is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company, through its controlling interest in CoreSite, L.P., is engaged in the business of ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of data centers across a range of markets in the United States, including the Northern Virginia, New York and San Francisco Bay areas, Chicago, Los Angeles, Boston, Miami and Denver.

