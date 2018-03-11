Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 8,000 ($110.53) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Sunday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,900 ($109.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Citigroup set a GBX 7,900 ($109.15) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,250 ($113.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 9,000 ($124.34) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 7,190 ($99.34).

Shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) opened at GBX 5,810 ($80.27) on Thursday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12-month low of GBX 5,608 ($77.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($112.05). The firm has a market capitalization of $40,910.00 and a PE ratio of 2,112.73.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 97.70 ($1.35) per share. This represents a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous dividend of $66.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc is a manufacturer and marketer of health, hygiene and home products. The Company’s segments include ENA and DvM. The ENA segment consists of Europe, Russia/Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Israel, North America, Australia and New Zealand. The DvM segment consists of North Africa, Middle East (excluding Israel) and Turkey, Africa, South Asia, North Asia, Latin America, Japan, Korea and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

