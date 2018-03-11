Rebecca Morrow Sells 500 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,674 shares in the company, valued at $353,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 28th, Rebecca Morrow sold 262 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,814.32.
Godaddy Inc (NYSE GDDY) traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,744.35, a PE ratio of 199.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57.
GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Godaddy from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.
About Godaddy
GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.
