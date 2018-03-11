Rebecca Morrow Sells 500 Shares of Godaddy Inc (GDDY) Stock

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) insider Rebecca Morrow sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total value of $31,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,674 shares in the company, valued at $353,830.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Morrow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 28th, Rebecca Morrow sold 262 shares of Godaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,814.32.

Godaddy Inc (NYSE GDDY) traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,333,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,733,020. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. Godaddy Inc has a one year low of $35.74 and a one year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10,744.35, a PE ratio of 199.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 263.1% during the fourth quarter. Technology Crossover Management VII Ltd. now owns 25,790,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,296,757,000 after purchasing an additional 18,688,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Godaddy by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,029,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,860,000 after purchasing an additional 654,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Godaddy by 628.1% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,715,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205,274 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,992,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,483,000 after acquiring an additional 619,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Godaddy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,770,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,308,000 after acquiring an additional 136,115 shares during the period.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Godaddy from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Godaddy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Godaddy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.63.

About Godaddy

GoDaddy Inc is a technology provider to small businesses, Web design professionals and individuals. The Company delivers cloud-based products and personalized customer care. It operates a domain marketplace, where its customers can find the digital real estate that matches their idea. It provides Website building, hosting and security tools to help customers construct and protect online presence.

