RealD (RLD) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.30

News stories about RealD (NYSE:RLD) have been trending positive this week, Accern reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RealD earned a news sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the company an impact score of 44.9567204299009 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

About RealD

RealD Inc (RealD) is a licensor of three dimensional (3D) and other visual technologies. The Company’s property portfolio is used in applications that enable a viewing experience in the theater, the home and elsewhere. The Company licenses its RealD Cinema Systems to motion picture exhibitors that show 3D motion pictures and alternative 3D content.

