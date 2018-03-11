RCI Hospitality (RICK) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RICK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RCI Hospitality from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Thursday.

Shares of RCI Hospitality (RICK) traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.88. 52,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,181. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. RCI Hospitality has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $33.78. The company has a market cap of $290.37, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.43.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.09. RCI Hospitality had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $41.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.24 million. analysts forecast that RCI Hospitality will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 9th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is 5.91%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,131 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, AXA lifted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 58,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. 50.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is the country’s leading company in gentlemen’s clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Miami, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Minneapolis, and other cities operate under brand names, such as “Rick’s Cabaret,” “XTC,” “Club Onyx,” “Vivid Cabaret,” “Jaguars” and “Tootsie’s Cabaret.” Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name “Bombshells Restaurant & Bar.” Investors are attracted by RCI’s strong cash flow, operating margins and local laws that create high barriers to entry in the gentlemen’s club business.

