RBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL) Shares Sold by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54,320 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $29,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROLL. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $189,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $230,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in RBC Bearings by 58.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RBC Bearings during the third quarter valued at $251,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 4.65. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 1 year low of $88.70 and a 1 year high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $3,108.99, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.29.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.19. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $166.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROLL. CL King began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Drexel Hamilton started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RBC Bearings currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

In other RBC Bearings news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $55,428.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Hartnett sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,847 shares of company stock worth $3,794,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated is an international manufacturer and marketer of engineered precision bearings and products, which are integral to the manufacture and operation of machines, aircraft and mechanical systems. The Company operates through four segments: Plain Bearings; Roller Bearings; Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products.

