Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (FCOR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (NYSEARCA:FCOR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000.

Separately, LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $10,152,000.

Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust (FCOR) opened at $49.11 on Friday. Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust has a one year low of $49.02 and a one year high of $51.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.132 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from Fidelity Merrimack Street Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th.

