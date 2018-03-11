Raymond James Financial (RJF) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on RJF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raymond James Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Raymond James Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Raymond James Financial from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Raymond James Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James Financial has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $95.29.

Shares of Raymond James Financial (NYSE RJF) opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14,380.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60. Raymond James Financial has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $99.10.

Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Raymond James Financial had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 9.00%. Raymond James Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Raymond James Financial will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Raymond James Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.37%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 16,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.89, for a total value of $1,438,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Catanese sold 506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $44,674.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,646 shares of company stock worth $3,759,576 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 12.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in Raymond James Financial by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc (RJF) is a financial holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Raymond James & Associates, Inc (RJ&A), Raymond James Financial Services, Inc (RJFS), Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc (RJFSA), Raymond James Ltd. (RJ Ltd.), Eagle Asset Management, Inc (Eagle), and Raymond James Bank, N.A.

