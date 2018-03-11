RAIT Financial Trust (NYSE:RAS) shares were up 10% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 1,998,570 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,223,561 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RAS shares. ValuEngine cut shares of RAIT Financial Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. B. Riley set a $1.00 price objective on shares of RAIT Financial Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Get RAIT Financial Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.61.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “RAIT Financial Trust (RAS) Trading Up 10%” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/rait-financial-trust-ras-trading-up-10.html.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 1,558.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,409,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,058 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 903,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 229,993 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 28.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 22,438 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,246,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 92,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in RAIT Financial Trust by 16.9% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 65,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

About RAIT Financial Trust

RAIT Financial Trust (RAIT) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company focuses on providing commercial real estate (CRE) financing throughout the United States. The core of its business is a full service CRE lending platform focused on first lien loans. It offers customized lending solutions to meet borrower needs and internal credit goals.

Receive News & Ratings for RAIT Financial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAIT Financial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.