Quint O. Turner Sells 4,000 Shares of Air Transport Services Group Inc. (ATSG) Stock

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) CFO Quint O. Turner sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $99,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,297,725.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) opened at $24.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,476.08, a P/E ratio of -113.59 and a beta of 1.74. Air Transport Services Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $27.67.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $322.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.16 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 1.73%. research analysts anticipate that Air Transport Services Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Air Transport Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ATSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,000,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,794,000 after purchasing an additional 66,711 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 7.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 10.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 108,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,046 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc (ATSG) is a holding company. The Company provides airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance (ACMI) for specified cargo operations.

