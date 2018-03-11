Quarterhill (QTRH) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quarterhill from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Quarterhill to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd.

Quarterhill (QTRH) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.57. The stock had a trading volume of 134,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,412. The company has a market capitalization of $186.29, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.56. Quarterhill has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $2.20.

Quarterhill (NASDAQ:QTRH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Quarterhill had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 20.84%. research analysts forecast that Quarterhill will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Quarterhill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new position in Quarterhill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Quarterhill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Quarterhill by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 930,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 149,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Quarterhill by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,563,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Quarterhill Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc, formerly Wi-LAN Inc, is a Canada-based investment holding company focused on growing its business by acquiring technology companies in the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) across multiple verticals. The Company targets companies with a broad range of products and services that capture, analyze and interpret data, and that have financial performance, management teams, intellectual property underpinnings and opportunities to develop long-term recurring and growing revenue streams.

