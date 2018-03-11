Quantum (QAU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,275.00

Quantum (CURRENCY:QAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Quantum has a market capitalization of $12.60 million and $4,275.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001806 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Gatehub, HitBTC and EtherDelta.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00008856 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.99 or 0.00962940 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003220 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00014708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010881 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00040129 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00086663 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00175432 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum was first traded on May 30th, 2017. Quantum’s total supply is 240,395,553 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,487,507 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @QAUProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantum is /r/quantumproject . Quantum’s official website is www.quantumproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum project aims to bring institutional grade liquidity to the cryptocurrency and digital asset markets, which is currently one of the main impediments to large scale adoption. Quantum will do this by deploying liquidity pools which will provide funds for margin trading to exchanges, connecting various markets by arbitraging price differences and making markets using price neutral algorithmic trading. Any income generated from the liquidity pool will be used to buy back Quantum tokens on the market at the best possible price and destroy them publically, making the QAU token a deflationary currency. “

Buying and Selling Quantum

Quantum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gatehub, HitBTC, Livecoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

