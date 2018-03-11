Quantitative Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 246,000 Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 246,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,609,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 348.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,556,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,777,000 after buying an additional 5,096,015 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $36,928,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,431,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,751,000 after buying an additional 797,142 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 13.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,619,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $159,217,000 after buying an additional 539,480 shares during the period. Finally, Tide Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $18,341,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $10,939.53, a PE ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $50.70.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.48%. research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 18.40%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen set a $60.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a steel producing and a metal recycling company. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel products, processing and sale of recycled ferrous and nonferrous metals, and fabrication and sale of steel joists and deck products. Its segments include steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations and Other Operations.

