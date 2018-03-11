Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 566,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,750,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 690,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after buying an additional 22,202 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,424,000 after buying an additional 23,533 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,951,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 24.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 880,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after buying an additional 174,462 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,806,000. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

In other news, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 15,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.60, for a total value of $236,137.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 343,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,163.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph P. Yost sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 306,926 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 215,137 shares of company stock worth $3,311,137. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.21.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE GPK) opened at $15.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4,840.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.16. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $12.53 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 6.82%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Quantitative Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/quantitative-investment-management-llc-buys-new-position-in-graphic-packaging-holding-gpk.html.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company is a provider of paper-based packaging solutions for a range of products to food, beverage and other consumer product companies. The Company’s segments include Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other. The Paperboard Mills segment includes the Company’s North American paperboard mills, which produce primarily coated unbleached kraft and coated recycled board.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK).

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.