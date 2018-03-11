Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires 13,700 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $9,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 288.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALV. Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $152.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.38.

Autoliv Inc. ( NYSE ALV ) opened at $151.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13,147.71, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Autoliv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.08 and a fifty-two week high of $152.57.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

In other Autoliv news, insider Johan Lofvenholm sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.30, for a total value of $40,124.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,569,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc is a supplier of automotive safety systems with a range of product offerings, including passive safety systems and active safety systems. The Company operates through two segments: Passive Safety and Electronics. The Passive safety products include modules and components for passenger and driver-side airbags, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, whiplash protection systems and child seats, and components for such systems, as well as passive safety electronic products, such as restraint electronics and crash sensors.

