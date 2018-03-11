Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Insider David A. Blais Sells 38,976 Shares

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) insider David A. Blais sold 38,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $1,011,816.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,157,379.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) opened at $26.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,365.11, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.15. Quad/Graphics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. Quad/Graphics’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th. Quad/Graphics’s payout ratio is currently 58.25%.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAD. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 913,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,654,000 after buying an additional 218,543 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 517.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 173,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after buying an additional 145,543 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 469,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,610,000 after buying an additional 137,680 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,096,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,785,000 after buying an additional 123,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Quad/Graphics by 545.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 138,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after buying an additional 116,833 shares during the last quarter. 50.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

