Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) opened at $26.63 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1,403.59, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, BidaskClub cut Quad/Graphics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Quad/Graphics news, Director Douglas P. Buth sold 2,500 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,053.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Blais sold 73,829 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,222,991.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 322,285 shares of company stock valued at $8,997,809. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/quad-graphics-inc-quad-announces-quarterly-dividend-of-0-30.html.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc is a marketing services provider. The Company’s segments are United States Print and Related Services, International and Corporate. The United States Print and Related Services segment consists of the Company’s United States printing operations. The United States Print and Related Services segment includes retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products, and global paper procurement.

Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.