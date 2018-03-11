QS Investors LLC Cuts Holdings in Deere & Company (DE)

QS Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,807,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,531 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,587,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,621,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,857,000 after acquiring an additional 634,001 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after acquiring an additional 357,198 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,800,000. Institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $972,280.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,979.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John C. May II sold 20,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total transaction of $3,147,543.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,719,629.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,648 shares of company stock valued at $66,930,829 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company ( DE ) opened at $167.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54,373.71, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.76. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.93 and a 52 week high of $175.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.92%.

DE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company is engaged in equipment operations. The Company is engaged in providing financial services. The Company operates through three business segments: agriculture and turf, construction and forestry, and financial services. The agriculture and turf segment manufactures and distributes a line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

