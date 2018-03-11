QS Investors LLC Buys 22,141 Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (D)

QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 13.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,141 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $15,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 146.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.7% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 1,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 160.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on D shares. Bank of America upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons upgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.65 per share, for a total transaction of $199,987.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John W. Harris sold 11,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $899,644.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,763.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE D) opened at $72.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $71.91 and a twelve month high of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $47,476.63, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.23.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.02%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, formerly Dominion Resources, Inc, is a producer and transporter of energy. Dominion is focused on its investment in regulated electric generation, transmission and distribution and regulated natural gas transmission and distribution infrastructure. It operates through three segments: Dominion Virginia Power operating segment (DVP), Dominion Generation, Dominion Energy, and Corporate and Other.

