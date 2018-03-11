PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 80.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,556 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 13,622 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Invictus RG boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1,473.4% during the third quarter. Invictus RG now owns 4,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. National Pension Service purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Oleary sold 8,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $260,570.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE PHM) opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8,605.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.12. PulteGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $35.21.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 30th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 15th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc is a homebuilder in the United States. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding and Financial Services. Its Homebuilding operations are engaged in the acquisition and development of land primarily for residential purposes within the United States and the construction of housing on such land.

