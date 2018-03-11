Pulaski Financial (PULB) and First Community (FCCO) Head to Head Comparison

Pulaski Financial (NASDAQ: PULB) and First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) are both small-cap financials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pulaski Financial and First Community, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulaski Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A First Community 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

Pulaski Financial has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Community has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pulaski Financial and First Community’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulaski Financial N/A N/A N/A $1.17 13.82 First Community $41.79 million 4.10 $5.82 million $0.85 26.53

First Community has higher revenue and earnings than Pulaski Financial. Pulaski Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of First Community shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of First Community shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pulaski Financial and First Community’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulaski Financial 20.60% 10.31% 0.80% First Community 13.91% 8.73% 0.81%

Dividends

Pulaski Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Community pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Pulaski Financial pays out 32.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Community pays out 47.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Pulaski Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

First Community beats Pulaski Financial on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pulaski Financial

Pulaski Financial Corp. is the holding company for Pulaski Bank, N.A. (the Bank). The Company’s primary assets are its investment in the Bank and cash. It also maintains two subsidiaries that issued trust preferred securities. The Bank provides various financial products and services for businesses and retail customers through its over 10 full-service offices in the St. Louis metropolitan area and residential mortgage loan production offices in the St. Louis, Kansas City, Chicago and Omaha-Council-Bluffs metropolitan areas, mid-Missouri, southwestern Missouri, eastern Kansas, and Lincoln, Nebraska. The Bank is engaged in attracting deposits from individuals and businesses and using these deposits, together with borrowed funds, to originate and retain commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans within its St. Louis lending market and one- to four-family residential mortgage loans principally within its St. Louis, Kansas City and Omaha-Council Bluffs lending markets.

About First Community

First Community Corporation is a bank holding company for First Community Bank (the Bank). The Bank offers commercial and retail banking services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns and individuals, primarily in Richland, Lexington, Kershaw and Newberry Counties of South Carolina and the surrounding areas. The Bank offers a range of traditional banking products and services for professionals and small-to medium-sized businesses, including consumer and commercial, mortgage, brokerage and investment, and insurance services. The Bank also offers online banking to its customers. Its other services include Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit boxes, traveler checks, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts. The Bank offers non-deposit investment products and other investment brokerage services through a registered representative with an affiliation through LPL Financial.

