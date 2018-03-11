Public Service Enterprise Group (PEG) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on PEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Mizuho cut Public Service Enterprise Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co restated an outperform rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 26th. Guggenheim restated a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) opened at $47.05 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $41.67 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $23,749.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.46.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. equities analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 58.06%.

In other news, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $1,007,483.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 652,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,539,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 62,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,137,658. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 209.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth $185,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PSEG) is a holding company. The Company is an energy company with operations located primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company’s segments include Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), PSEG Power LLC (Power) and Other.

