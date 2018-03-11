PTC Therapeutics (PTCT) Receives Hold Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) in a report released on Wednesday. William Blair also issued estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PTC Therapeutics from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered PTC Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a sector perform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) traded up $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.04. PTC Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $31.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,194.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 1.71.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.59 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.75% and a negative net margin of 40.64%. The business’s revenue was up 209.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.78) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 2,230 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $40,206.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,646 shares in the company, valued at $480,427.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,719 shares of company stock worth $48,848. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines using its expertise in ribonucleic acid (RNA) biology. Its product pipeline includes Ataluren (Translarna), PTC596 and RG7916. Its product candidate, ataluren, is an orally administered small-molecule compound for the treatment of patients with genetic disorders due to a nonsense mutation.

