Psychemedics Corp. (NASDAQ:PMD) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 16th.

Psychemedics (PMD) opened at $20.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.94, a P/E ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 0.73. Psychemedics has a twelve month low of $15.99 and a twelve month high of $27.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Psychemedics alerts:

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/psychemedics-corp-pmd-plans-0-15-quarterly-dividend.html.

Psychemedics Corporation (Psychemedics) provides hair testing for drugs of abuse, utilizing a hair analysis method involving digestion of hair, enzyme immunoassay (EIA) technology and confirmation by mass spectrometry to analyze human hair to detect abused substances. The Company operates in drug testing services segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Psychemedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psychemedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.