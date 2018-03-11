PS Business Parks (PSB) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (MNR) Head to Head Contrast

PS Business Parks (NYSE: PSB) and Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get PS Business Parks alerts:

70.7% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.4% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of PS Business Parks shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Monmouth R.E. Inv. shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PS Business Parks and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks $402.18 million 7.80 $155.03 million $3.30 34.89 Monmouth R.E. Inv. $97.66 million 11.74 $40.27 million $0.40 36.90

PS Business Parks has higher revenue and earnings than Monmouth R.E. Inv.. PS Business Parks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monmouth R.E. Inv., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for PS Business Parks and Monmouth R.E. Inv., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks 1 1 0 0 1.50 Monmouth R.E. Inv. 0 2 3 0 2.60

PS Business Parks presently has a consensus target price of $123.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.83%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a consensus target price of $17.40, indicating a potential upside of 17.89%. Given Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monmouth R.E. Inv. is more favorable than PS Business Parks.

Profitability

This table compares PS Business Parks and Monmouth R.E. Inv.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks 40.29% 17.35% 7.89% Monmouth R.E. Inv. 36.04% 9.08% 3.01%

Dividends

PS Business Parks pays an annual dividend of $3.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. PS Business Parks pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Monmouth R.E. Inv. pays out 170.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. PS Business Parks has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years and Monmouth R.E. Inv. has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

PS Business Parks has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

PS Business Parks beats Monmouth R.E. Inv. on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PS Business Parks

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a self-advised and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns, operates and develops commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial parks. It focuses on owning concentrated business parks. PS Business Parks, L.P. (the Operating Partnership) is a California limited partnership, which owns directly or indirectly substantially all of its assets and through, which the Company conducts substantially all of its business. PSB is the partner of the Operating Partnership and, as of December 31, 2016, owned 77.9% of the common partnership units. The remaining common partnership units are owned by Public Storage (PS). As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 28.1 million rentable square feet of commercial space, comprising 99 business parks, in the states, including California, Texas, Virginia, Florida, Maryland and Washington. It also manages 684,000 rentable square feet on behalf of PS.

About Monmouth R.E. Inv.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s primary business is the ownership of real estate. Its investment focus is to own single tenant, industrial buildings and leased to investment-grade tenants or their subsidiaries on long-term net leases. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT investment securities. Its assets are situated near airports, transportation hubs and manufacturing plants. The Company’s property portfolio consists of approximately 109 properties located across 30 states, containing a total of approximately 18.9 million rentable square feet.

Receive News & Ratings for PS Business Parks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PS Business Parks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.