Prothena Co. PLC (PRTA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Prothena and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush cut Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th.

Get Prothena alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Prothena by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Prothena in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000.

Shares of Prothena ( NASDAQ PRTA ) traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 231,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,988. Prothena has a twelve month low of $27.19 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,347.95, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 2.79.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 33.37% and a negative net margin of 556.84%. Prothena’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.41) earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Prothena will post -5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/prothena-co-plc-prta-given-average-rating-of-buy-by-analysts-6.html.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation Public Limited Company is a global biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of immunotherapies for the treatment of diseases that involve protein misfolding or cell adhesion. The Company’s clinical pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a range of indications, including Amyloid Light-chain (AL) amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson’s disease and other related synucleinopathies (PRX002), and inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003) and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004).

Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.