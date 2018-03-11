Proteostasis Therapeutics (PTI) Trading 14.1% Higher

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:PTI) shares traded up 14.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.12. 1,683,334 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 713,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Proteostasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Proteostasis Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Proteostasis Therapeutics from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Proteostasis Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Proteostasis Therapeutics news, insider Meenu Chhabra purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,090. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Ll sold 504,027 shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $2,459,651.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,100,000 shares of company stock worth $10,500,000 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Proteostasis Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics by 364.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 40,731 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Proteostasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $1,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovery and development of therapeutics that treat diseases caused by an imbalance in the proteostasis network, a set of pathways that control protein biosynthesis, folding, trafficking and clearance. It has developed the Disease Relevant Translation (DRT) technology platform, a drug screening approach for identifying highly translatable therapeutics based on predictive and functionally pertinent phenotypic assays and disease relevant models.

