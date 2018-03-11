Progressive Investment Management Corp Has $6.49 Million Position in Facebook Inc (FB)

Progressive Investment Management Corp increased its position in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for 4.4% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $6,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beach Investment Management LLC. raised its position in Facebook by 999.7% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 121,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $18,364,000 after purchasing an additional 110,570 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 3.1% during the second quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,430 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $13,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in Facebook by 17.0% during the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Facebook by 11.6% during the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 92,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,634 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $134,122.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,895,823.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael Todd Schroepfer sold 38,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $6,766,150.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 402,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,594,697.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,049,123 shares of company stock valued at $721,268,619. Company insiders own 17.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook Inc ( FB ) opened at $185.23 on Friday. Facebook Inc has a twelve month low of $137.60 and a twelve month high of $195.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $538,093.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.64.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The social networking company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.24. Facebook had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 39.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. analysts forecast that Facebook Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Vetr upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.43 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities set a $235.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.70.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc is focused on building products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers and other surfaces. The Company’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

