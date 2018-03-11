Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,296 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Seattle Genetics were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGEN. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 116.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $203,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics during the third quarter worth $226,000. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $50.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Seattle Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.25.

Shares of Seattle Genetics, Inc. ( SGEN ) opened at $57.19 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $45.31 and a one year high of $71.32.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $129.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Seattle Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clay B. Siegall sold 18,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $1,043,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 3,846,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,999,956.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,953 shares of company stock worth $3,506,431. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company is engaged in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others. The Company’s marketed product ADCETRIS, or brentuximab vedotin, is an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC).

