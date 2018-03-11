Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

Get Primo Water alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PRMW. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley set a $18.00 price target on shares of Primo Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Primo Water ( NASDAQ:PRMW ) opened at $11.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Primo Water has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $15.29.

In other Primo Water news, insider Camden Partners Strategic Fund sold 58,383 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $721,030.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Warnock sold 33,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $411,005.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,192.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,526 shares of company stock worth $1,155,653. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the period. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Primo Water (PRMW) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/primo-water-prmw-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-sell.html.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation (Primo) provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water and water dispensers. The Company’s products are sold through various retailers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Primo Water (Water) and Primo Dispensers (Dispensers).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.