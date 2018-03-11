Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Arconic Inc (ARNC)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARNC. Ark Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ark Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,810 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 343,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 200,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after acquiring an additional 80,090 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Arconic by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,459,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arconic in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arconic news, Director David P. Hess bought 40,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 127,870 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,176. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arconic Inc ( ARNC ) opened at $25.19 on Friday. Arconic Inc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $31.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12,160.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Arconic had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Arconic Inc will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Arconic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARNC. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Arconic in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Inc, formerly Alcoa Inc, is engaged in lightweight metals engineering and manufacturing. The Company operates through three segments: Global Rolled Products, Engineered Products and Solutions, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. Its multi-material products, which include aluminum, titanium and nickel, are used around the world in markets, such as aerospace, automotive, commercial transportation and packaging.

