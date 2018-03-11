Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,509 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,509 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 4,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 108,898 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,725,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) opened at $63.29 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $62.31 and a 1-year high of $78.48. The stock has a market cap of $14,440.00, a PE ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $673.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.18 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 40.85%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.0125170068027211%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous dividend of $0.84. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $1,513,735.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,366,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,360,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. is principally engaged in the transportation, storage and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil. The Company operates through three segments: refined products, crude oil and marine storage. As of December 31, 2016, its asset portfolio, including the assets of its joint ventures, consisted of its refined products segment, consisting 9,700-mile refined products pipeline system with 53 terminals, as well as 26 independent terminals not connected to its pipeline system and its 1,100-mile ammonia pipeline system; its crude oil segment, consisted of approximately 2,200 miles of crude oil pipelines and storage facilities with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels, of which 16 million are used for contract storage, and its marine storage segment, consisted of five marine terminals located along coastal waterways with an aggregate storage capacity of approximately 26 million barrels.

