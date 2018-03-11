Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (APTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTS. BidaskClub upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $18.00 price target on Preferred Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st.

Get Preferred Apartment Communities alerts:

In other Preferred Apartment Communities news, insider Michael Joseph Cronin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $53,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,325 over the last quarter. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,766,000 after acquiring an additional 174,578 shares in the last quarter. RMR Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 119.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,158,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,841,000 after acquiring an additional 629,616 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg acquired a new position in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 152,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,884,000 after acquiring an additional 77,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities (APTS) traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,381. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $563.89, a P/E ratio of -15.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.37. Preferred Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $12.42 and a twelve month high of $22.71.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $1.00. The business had revenue of $81.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.27 million. Preferred Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 9.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Preferred Apartment Communities will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-apts-given-consensus-recommendation-of-buy-by-brokerages.html.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is formed to acquire and operate multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through segments, including multifamily communities, real estate related financing, new market properties and office buildings.

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.