PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl (PCEF) Shares Sold by Suntrust Banks Inc.

Suntrust Banks Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc.’s holdings in PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 463,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after purchasing an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,981,000 after purchasing an additional 20,326 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,770,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 224,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 163,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 41,442 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl (NYSEARCA PCEF) opened at $23.37 on Friday. PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $24.24.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.1482 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

PowerShrs CEF Income Cmpst Prtfl Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

