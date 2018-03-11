Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PTLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.90.

Get Portola Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,033,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 5.92 and a current ratio of 5.94. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $67.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,513.01, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.34.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 million. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 108.43% and a negative net margin of 1,268.34%. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Henry Ward Wolff sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $564,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTLA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% during the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 62,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Portola Pharmaceuticals by 605.7% during the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 39,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 34,194 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/03/11/portola-pharmaceuticals-ptla-upgraded-to-hold-at-bidaskclub.html.

Portola Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders and inflammation for patients having limited or no approved treatment options. The Company’s two lead programs, Betrixaban and Andexanet alfa, address unmet medical needs in the area of thrombosis, or blood clots.

Receive News & Ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portola Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.